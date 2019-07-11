|
Thressa Giampietro
Vineland - Thressa A Giampietro, 102, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1916 in the home of her parents at 410 S. 7th Street, Vineland. Thressa graduated from Vineland High School Class of 1934 and was captain of the girls basketball team Season 1933. She went on to graduate from Vineland Business School 1935 and Cooper Hospital School of Nursing 1938, earning her RN. She spent her early career on Ward 2 of Newcomb Hospital and was promoted to Maternity Department Supervisor. Nicknamed "GM", Thressa was well respected by the doctors, staff and patients. She was an advocate for the modernization of the maternity and delivery facilities. In 1962 Thressa decided to pursue further studies in nursing education to earn her BSN 1964 and MSN 1965 from the University of Pennsylvania, School of Nursing. Returning to Vineland, Thressa designed and implemented the first LPN program at Vineland High School, writing the course work and teaching all the classes. She then accepted a position at the newly formed Cumberland County College as its chairwoman and founder of the first two year associate degree program for nurses. Thressa achieved State Accreditation for the program due to her curriculum development and teaching methods. In the 1970's Thressa joined the faculty of Temple University as an associate professor in the BSN program of the College of Public Health. Throughout the years in the nursing profession she influenced many to pursue and achieve success in the nursing field and had a loyal following of friends and former students. For her lifelong achievements, she received one of the first Cumberland County Women's Hall of Fame Awards in 2009. Upon retirement Thressa took an interest in the quality of life in center city Vineland where she resided. Often she would attend City Council meetings and committed her energy to exposing and correcting problems in the community. She served on Mayor Joseph Romano's Advisory Committee on Drug and Alcohol Abuse. While in retirement Thressa spent time at her favorite spot, Resorts Casino Atlantic City where they would have her coffee ready for her upon arrival. She enjoyed watching the Phillies, sharing holidays and special occasions with family. Thressa also liked to travel and often told of her trip to Greece. Thressa is predeceased by her parents Frank and Enrichetta (De Marie) Giampietro; siblings Josephine Shelton (Harvey), Carmine "Pete Jump" Giampietro (Helen), Catherine Amari (Joe), Mayor Albert V Giampietro (Tina); niece Joan Cotanis (Lew) and nephew Albert S Giampietro. She is survived by nieces Carol Nickles (Jim), Judith Tamagni (Albert), Denise Price (James); and her nephew Gerald Amari (Dawn) and many great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Spring Oak Assisted Living-Sun Bridge Memory Unit, NJCC Hospice and Red Oak Hospice. Together, as her extended family cared so lovingly and compassionately for Thressa. All accompanied her on her final journey shy of her 103 birthday. A funeral home visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Inurnment will be private in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Thressa may be made to: Cumberland County College Foundation (T. Giampietro / Nursing Club), P.O.Box 1500, Vineland, NJ 08362: Spring Oak Assisted Living (Activities Fund), 1611 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 or Red Oak Hospice, 154 Sunny Slope Drive, Bridgeton, NJ 08302. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019