Timothy Roswell Jacobsen, PhD
Millville - Timothy Roswell Jacobsen, PhD, age 69 of Millville, NJ passed away after a heroic battle with multiple myeloma on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Born in Virginia, MN, he grew up near Mt. Iron, MN on his family's dairy farm. He graduated from Mt. Iron High School and then graduated from Mesabi Range Community and Technical College. Fortunately, he then attended North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND where he met his wife of 44 years, Susan Walerius Jacobsen. After receiving his Master's degree in Limnology, he completed his PhD in Zoology at the University of Georgia in Athens where he also played rugby in the Southeastern Conference. During this time, he and Sue were married and had their first son, Jacob. The family drove across the country in their Pinto to San Diego, CA for his postdoctoral research position at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla, CA. Here, their second son, Matthew, was born.
When presented with the opportunity to conduct research at the Max Planck Institute for Limnology in Plön, West Germany for six months in 1984, Tim chose to continue his educational quest with the help of his family, particularly his brothers. Before this international departure, they helped him move his family to Millville, NJ, whereupon his return, he would work as an analytical chemist at Rutgers University's Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory on the Delaware Bay in Bivalve, NJ. Later, at Cumberland County College, Tim taught environmental science and established the Cumberland County College Aquaculture Production Demonstration Facility. With great enthusiasm, Dr. J, as the students called him, taught chemistry, physics, and environmental science and managed the bowling club at Millville Senior High School before retiring.
Tim was a member and trustee at St. John Bosco Church and the Parish of All Saints in Millville, NJ. He was also a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, where he served as Financial Secretary and Color Corps Commander. For over a decade, he volunteered at the Millville Army Airfield Museum and even drove the Deuce and a Half military truck he helped restore in the annual Millville Christmas Parade. As a former Rotary Club member, he helped collect and ship bikes for the needy. He also contributed as chairman of the Cumberland County Solid Waste Advisory Council. As a great father for his sons and inspiration for many children, he coached in the Millville Soccer League and volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America, which included chaperoning many adventures and improving the facilities at Camp Roosevelt. He and Sue were longtime members of the Delaware Bay Schooner project and Citizens United to Protect the Maurice River and its Tributaries. Through these activities and many more, Tim was awarded accolades and illustrated his service, kindness, and resourcefulness.
Tim enjoyed his family, friends, and the communities in which he lived. He loved talking with others and sharing stories and information as well as learning new skills, such as survival training in Alaska, sword repair, bowling, and WWII history. In his spare time, he could often be found in his garage or basement problem-solving with his collection of tools; he conceived solutions and fabricated custom parts for innumerable projects that ranged from home and car improvements to restorations for friends and organizations. When his son, Matt, asked him in his garage what he did for fun, he looked happily around and gave a simple response: "Work."
Timothy is survived by his wife, Susan Walerius Jacobsen; son, Matthew Everett Jacobsen, and his wife, Monika Deshmukh, of Lake Hiawatha, NJ; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Jacobsen, and granddaughter, Melody Jacobsen, of Pennington, NJ; brothers, Conrad, and his wife, Mary, Ross, and his wife, Terri, and Ken, and his wife, Lois; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Jacob Timothy Jacobsen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville, NJ 08332. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Parish of All Saints, 621 Dock Street, Millville, NJ 08332 or the Millville Army Airfield Museum, 1 Leddon St., Millville, NJ 08332.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Timothy R. Jacobsen, PhD may be shared at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020