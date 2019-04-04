|
Timothy Ryan
Haddon Township - Timothy M. Ryan, 36, of Haddon Township passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born in Washington Township and resided in Franklin Township graduating from Delsea Regional High School. He was a rolloff driver at Athena Contracting, Inc in Philadelphia for several years. Timmy loved all Philly sports especially the EAGLES. He also loved performing and listening to music and spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his parents William R. and Anne Marie (Gil) Ryan, brother William K. Ryan and his wife Charlena, nephew Kainoa, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his uncles Ensley Gifford, Kenneth Gil, Peter Gil and John Jones.
Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 AM all at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Rd, Vineland, NJ 08360. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to ARC of Monmouth, 158 Wayside Rd, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pan coastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 4, 2019