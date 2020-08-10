Todd M Sheridan



Voorhees - On Saturday evening (8/8/2020), our beloved son Todd M Sheridan, age 32, of Voorhees-NJ, passed away unexpectedly from unknown causes. Todd is survived by his parents John and Elizabeth Sheridan of Egg Harbor City-NJ, his sister Carrie Nelson (spouse Eric), his brother John (spouse Melissa) and nieces Taylor (Nelson), Emma (Sheridan), Claudia (Sheridan), Kendall (Nelson) and nephew Bryce (Nelson) … and countless Friends. He treasured each one of them. Born in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick-NJ, Todd spent his formative years in Hillsborough-NJ. He's a fun-loving, loyal, passionate friend for life. A close friend described him as a "beacon of joy, kindness and generosity." He loved music of all genres and international travel, especially Greece. A superb athlete. He exceled in basketball, baseball, track, and soccer with soccer being his favorite. He recently took up golf.



In 2006, he earned a HS Diploma with High Honors from St. Augustine Prep ("The Prep'), Richfield-NJ, where he shined athletically and academically. He played on two NJ State Championship teams; named MVP for the 2006 Championship game win over Seton Hall Prep. He was named Player of the Year by several newspapers. Todd went on to pursue an engineering degree and play soccer at Stevens Institute of Technology ("Stevens") in Hoboken-NJ. As a Freshman he led the Stevens Ducks to its first undefeated season ever, finishing 4th in the Nation for goals scored per game (+4). The following year Todd drove the Ducks to the NCAA National Championship game, a shoot-out loss to Messiah. The Ducks named Todd the MVP for this incredible season. He graduated from Stevens with Honors and the prestigious Presidents' Award as the Top Student-Athlete in the Class of 2010.



Todd led "by -example" Todd for which he was named MVP and Captain on every soccer team he ever played on. In 2013, he was inducted into the SJ Soccer Hall of Fame. He coached in the Voorhees Soccer Association for several seasons, and was looking forward to the upcoming season until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.



In 2012, Todd earned a MS degree in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Following graduation, he worked for several midsize engineering firms, including GZA Environmental. As an Assistant Project Manager, he led several soil re-enforcement projects in Glassboro-NJ and monitored vibration levels of Manhattan skyscrapers as subway tunnels (e.g., #7 Line) were bored under the city. He earned his PE License. He was an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Geo-Tech Institute.



A viewing will be at held at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211E Great Creek Road, Galloway-NJ on Thursday (8/13) from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with Prayers and testimonial by Father Paul W. Galetto, OSA, PhD Assistant to the President Villanova University.



In lieu of flowers the Family requests that donations be made to the Community Foodbank of South Jersey, 6735 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township -NJ 08234









