Tommy Huff
Tommy Huff, 91, of Stow Creek Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home.
Born in Bybee, TN he was the husband of Garnett "Butch" Nelson Huff and the son of Gordon Lee Huff and Kate Dover Huff. He had been a Stow Creek resident since 1952 and had came to the Bridgeton area in 1945. Before that, he had lived in Tennessee.
He had owned and operated the Huff Trucking Company since 1982. Prior to that, he was a supervisor in the shipping department at the Anchor Hocking Company in Salem where he had started work in 1955. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Bridgeton and the 5th Ward Athletic Club in Bridgeton.
An accomplished rhythm guitar player and singer, he had played with Hank Williams, Jr. and Jimmie Dickens and had played with the Cecil West Band "Good'n Country for 25 years. In addition to being a friend of Don Reno and Hank Snow, he also played with the Mountain Music Boys, the Country Ramblers. He played for Stony Harris, Grant Harris and Howard Harris, III at the Cowtown Rodeo for three generations.
In addition to his wife Garnett, he is survived by his sons, Steven A. Huff, Tom Genard and Scott Huff; his daughter, Jacqueline H. Strong; two brothers, Troy Huff and Carl Huff; four sisters, Bonnie K. Woods, Mary Huff, Trulamae Young and Anna Marie Call, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Tommy Huff, a daughter, Barbara Gail Huff and three brothers, Hardy Huff, Gordon L. Huff, Jr. and James A. Huff.
A visitation will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township on Saturday, March 21st from 9 to 10:30 AM. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Township.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that all who attend maintain social distancing. If you are feeling ill or are of advanced age we ask that you please consider your own health and the health of those in our community before attendance. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020