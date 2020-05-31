Torquato Silvestri
Vineland - Torquato Silvestri, faithful husband, loving father, doting grandfather, and proudly compassionate great-grandfather; passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, at the home of his daughter with whom he had been living since the death of his wife in 2011.
Torquato was born in Montebollo, Perugia, Italy in 1924, one of ten children born to Nazzareno and Livia (Petrini) Silvestri. He married his childhood sweetheart Ada (Cruciani) Silvestri in 1952, and moved his family to America in 1963, where he lived as a proud naturalized citizen until his death.
Torquato worked for many years as a carpenter for Joffe Lumber in Vineland, NJ, and was very proud to set the company record for highest number of pre-hung doors produced in a calendar year. Later in life, he worked as a member of the custodial staff for the Vineland State School, retiring in 1987.
Torquato was an avid hunter, who won many Turkey Shooting contests at his favorite sporting club. He loved working in his garden, and making his own traditional Italian sausage, prosciutto, and eating as much polenta as humanly possible. He loved to laugh, and listening to his son-in-law trying to learn to speak Italian made him laugh a lot. Torquato's favorite hobby of all was wine; making wine and tasting wine; especially tasting wine.
Torquato was pre-deceased by his infant daughter, his parents, his wife Ada, brothers Vittorio, Michael, Ercole, Columbo, Ferdinando, and Riccardo, a baby sister, and his sister Loretta. He is survived by his sister Laurina Andreoli.
Torquato is also survived by his Daughter Angela Bruno and her husband John, his Son Franco Silvestri and his wife Susan, his nephew, who was like a brother, Sante (Santino) Silvestri and his wife Candida. He is also survived by seven Grandchildren; Tara (Renshaw) Webb, Ryan Renshaw and his betrothed Kelley, Franco Silvestri, Jr., Anthony Silvestri and his wife Suzie, Christopher Torquato Bruno, Tara Rednour and her husband Justin, and Adrienne Kopko; seven Great-Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews both here in America and in Italy.
Torquato will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart R. C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. During these times, private funeral services will be conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ, and will be limited to immediate family. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a time when it is safe for everyone to gather. Anyone wishing to pay their respects who is unable to do so, may choose to make a donation in Torquato's name to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Rd, Vineland, NJ 08361. To e-mail condolences and/or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Vineland - Torquato Silvestri, faithful husband, loving father, doting grandfather, and proudly compassionate great-grandfather; passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, at the home of his daughter with whom he had been living since the death of his wife in 2011.
Torquato was born in Montebollo, Perugia, Italy in 1924, one of ten children born to Nazzareno and Livia (Petrini) Silvestri. He married his childhood sweetheart Ada (Cruciani) Silvestri in 1952, and moved his family to America in 1963, where he lived as a proud naturalized citizen until his death.
Torquato worked for many years as a carpenter for Joffe Lumber in Vineland, NJ, and was very proud to set the company record for highest number of pre-hung doors produced in a calendar year. Later in life, he worked as a member of the custodial staff for the Vineland State School, retiring in 1987.
Torquato was an avid hunter, who won many Turkey Shooting contests at his favorite sporting club. He loved working in his garden, and making his own traditional Italian sausage, prosciutto, and eating as much polenta as humanly possible. He loved to laugh, and listening to his son-in-law trying to learn to speak Italian made him laugh a lot. Torquato's favorite hobby of all was wine; making wine and tasting wine; especially tasting wine.
Torquato was pre-deceased by his infant daughter, his parents, his wife Ada, brothers Vittorio, Michael, Ercole, Columbo, Ferdinando, and Riccardo, a baby sister, and his sister Loretta. He is survived by his sister Laurina Andreoli.
Torquato is also survived by his Daughter Angela Bruno and her husband John, his Son Franco Silvestri and his wife Susan, his nephew, who was like a brother, Sante (Santino) Silvestri and his wife Candida. He is also survived by seven Grandchildren; Tara (Renshaw) Webb, Ryan Renshaw and his betrothed Kelley, Franco Silvestri, Jr., Anthony Silvestri and his wife Suzie, Christopher Torquato Bruno, Tara Rednour and her husband Justin, and Adrienne Kopko; seven Great-Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews both here in America and in Italy.
Torquato will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart R. C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. During these times, private funeral services will be conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ, and will be limited to immediate family. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a time when it is safe for everyone to gather. Anyone wishing to pay their respects who is unable to do so, may choose to make a donation in Torquato's name to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Rd, Vineland, NJ 08361. To e-mail condolences and/or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.