Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Tracy L. DuBois

Tracy L. DuBois Obituary
Bridgeton - Tracy Lynn DuBois, 37 years of age of Bridgeton, New Jersey, passed away on May 22, 2020.

Tracy was born in Bridgeton on July 20, 1982.

Tracy is preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Meade, and step brother, Charles L. DuBois III.

She graduated from Bridgeton High School.

Tracy worked as a clerk in her father's general store in North Carolina.

Tracy is survived by her father and step mother Charles and Sadie DuBois of Burnsville, North Carolina, a son, step sisters, Darlene DuBois, and Lisa Garrison, and a caring first cousin, Tanya Robinson, and other family and friends.

A private family funeral service will be conducted with burial in the Olivet Cemetery, Pittsgrove, New Jersey, Rev. E. James DuBois will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Pancoast Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to a . To email condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020
