Tremayne Wise
Millville - Tremayne Wise, of Millville and formerly of Bridgeton, passed away unexpectedly at Inspira Hospital in Vineland on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was 47 years old. Born in Vineland on March 6, 1972, he was the son of the late Karen (Forman) Wise and Clifford Wise Sr. and the loving husband of Cherilyn (Johnson) Wise.
Tremayne was employed as a Team Lead at Danone (formerly White Wave) in Bridgeton and had worked for the company for 17 years. He previously worked at National Refrigerant for several years. Tremayne was an avid reader and enjoyed watching sports and anime. He also enjoyed vacationing at Walt Disney World and spending quality time with his wife and their pup, Izzy.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his brothers Michael Forman and Clifford Wise Jr., his sisters Schnaill (Wise) Forrest and Vonn Lebron, his aunt Charlene (Forman) Feagin, his uncles Edward Forman, Russell Forman (Jessica), and Donald Wise, 7 nieces, 5 nephews, 4 great-nieces, 2 great-nephews, and several cousins (especially, N'Kenge Feagin, Lewis Forman and Christopher Forman), his mother-in-law Cathleen (Pierce) Johnson, his father-in-law Robert Johnson Jr., his sisters-in-law Charlene Johnson and Christina (Johnson) Godfrey (Danny), brother-in-law Robert Johnson III, and a host of other family members and friends. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brother Steven Forman and uncle Charles Forman Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral services on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. The interment will take place in Fernwood Memorial Park, Hopewell Twp. A visitation will be held on Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 p.m. till 1:00 p.m. prior to the services. To leave the family a special message of condolence, please visit the funeral home website at sraywebsterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019