Tressa Clendaniel "Theresa" Phillips
Millville - Tressa Clendaniel "Theresa" Phillips, 65, of Millville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Cooper Medical Center in Camden. Theresa was born and raised in Millville. She had many different jobs and most recently was working at the "Village on High".
Theresa was an avid football fan and her favorite team was the NY Giants. She enjoyed fishing and woodworking and was known to have a serious collection of Mickey Mouse memorabilia and frogs of all sizes. But her passion was being with her grandchildren and extended family.
She is survived by her mother: Marguerite Clendaniel; partner: Cindy Wood; daughter: Stacy Rubert (Daniel); 2 sons: Gene Phillips (April) and Billy Phillips; 7 brothers: William, John (Bonnie), Jerry, Thomas (Deborah) and Robert (Naheed) Clendaniel, William Smith and David Williams; 5 Grandchildren: Tressa, Trevor, Lorelai, Madison and Aria. Also a special family friend who was like a daughter, JoAnn Santiago- Roach. Theresa was predeceased by her father, William and brother, Eugene.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 12 Noon. Memorial donations may be made to the Inspira Foundation / Scarpa Cancer Center, 2950 College Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020