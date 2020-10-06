Troy B. Beckham



Millville - Troy, 58, passed away on October 2, 2020 in his home following an extended illness. Born in Philadelphia, PA on May 14, 1962 to Bruce Beckham and Dolores Tomei. Troy was a Diesel Master Mechanic at Gallo GMC and S. Coraluzzo Company in Vineland, NJ.



Predeceased by parents; brother, Gordon Cipparone; and sister, Sonja Larson.



Troy is survived by his loving wife, Denice; his children Bruce Beckham, Joshua Beckham, Michele (Derek) DelVecchio; grandchildren Logan, Elena, Jack, Evan; siblings, Bruce (Peggy) Larson, John (Debra) Schwart, JoAnn Lovas; along with many nephews and nieces.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Troy's memory to Faith Fellowship Ministries, P.O. Box 345, Malaga, NJ 08328.



A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.









