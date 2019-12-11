|
|
Troy Smith
Port Elizabeth - Troy Smith, age 56, of Port Elizabeth died Thursday December 5, 2019 at Inspira Healthcare Vineland with his family by his side. Born in Vineland he was the son of Jack and Lorraine Metzger Smith and the husband of Donna Renzi Smith. Troy was a lifetime resident of Port Elizabeth.
He worked as a machinist for Chem Glass in Vineland. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Troy was a member of ABC Club and Good Sports Gunning Club. He was a member and former Chief of Port Elizabeth Fire Company from 1991-96.
Surviving are his wife Donna, parents, Jack & Lorraine Smith, son, Alex John Smith, daughter, Kelly Elizabeth Smith, sister, Bobbie Beebe and granddaughter, Makenzie.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Good Sports Gunning Club 53 Union Rd. Millville, NJ on Sunday January 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the family.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019