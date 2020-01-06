|
Unell Hatch
Bridgeton - Unell Hatch, 86, of Bridgeton passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Bishop McCarthy Center in Vineland.
Born in Waynesboro, GA to the late Eli Jordan and Minnie Lou Palmer, she had been a resident of the Bridgeton area since 1956. Prior to that, she had resided in both Waynesboro and later Savannah, GA.
Unell had worked at Owens Illinois Glass in Bridgeton and spent the rest of her working years before and after doing farm work for Sheppard Farms in Cedarville and several other local farms. She was first a mother to her children and several others. In her free time, Unell enjoyed fishing, playing spades and taking car rides to visit family and friends. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Port Norris.
She is survived by; seven children, Darlene Robinson of Bridgeton, Reethel German of Bridgeton, Lee Warn German of Millville, Norma James of Bridgeton, Andrea Evans (Jerry) of Glenside, PA, Lisa Nichols (Anthony) of Bridgeton and Barry Andfield (Darlene) of Bridgeton; five siblings, Shirley Spencer of PA, Martha Rolle of Salem, Artis Palmer of North Carolina, Otis Lee Palmer of Atlantic City and Milton Palmer of Cedarville and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two children, Otis Lee German and Ronald Bracey.
Funeral services will be held at Union Baptist Temple, 30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Bridgeton on Thursday, January 9th at 11 AM. Friends will be received at the church from 9 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020