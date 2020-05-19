|
Valdis Basens
Vineland - Valdis Basens, 74, of Vineland, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center - Vineland.
He was born on April 27, 1946, in Husum Germany and was the son of the late Voldemars J. and Edite A. Basens (nee Krums). Valdis and his parents emigrated to the US in 1950 where they resided in Seabrook. Valdis and his parents became naturalized citizens in 1960.
Valdis attended Bridgeton Senior High School and graduated as its Valedictorian in 1963. A 1967 graduate of Columbia University, Valdis went on to do additional graduate studies at Columbia until he began his teaching career at Vineland Senior High School in 1969. He retired his from teaching position in 2002.
Valdis was an active member of the Northville Lutheran Church Latvian Congregation in Upper Deerfield Township, Fraternitas Lettica, The Philadelphia Society of Free Letts as well as the Philadelphia Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John. Valdis was an instructor and curriculum contributor at Beverina Latvian Linguistic Camp. He also volunteered his time to the Broad Street Cemetery Association in Bridgeton.
Valdis was also involved with Merits Productions in making a documentary "The Refugee Children of Geislingen" about refugee children displaced by war and the stories of their journey.
Valdis is survived by brothers Juris and Dainis (Denise) Basens, nephews Dainis and Matthew, nieces Kimberly and Merissa and grandnephew Devon.
The interment will take place privately and at the convenience of the family at the Northville Lutheran Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Valdis' memory to Northville Lutheran Church Cemetery Association, c/o Ivi Hall, Treasurer, 200 Finely Road, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or to The Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John, 301 N. Newtown Street Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073 or to https://meritsproductions.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020