Verda Cline
Millville - Verda L. Cline, age 81 of Millville, passed away Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 at the Genesis Millville Center.
Born in Rockholds, Kentucky, Verda had been a resident of Vineland for 28 years, where she raised her family, before moving to Millville in 1985. Earlier in her life she was employed at Owens Illinois in Bridgeton for several years before working for Rowan University as a bookkeeper, retiring after 25 years of service. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church for over 34 years, served as a trustee, and was instrumental in raising money for the missions. She was predeceased by husbands, Carl Cline and Joseph Urso, sisters, Reba and Thelma, and brother, Harold.
Verda is survived by: 3 sons, Yoseph Urso and wife Leah of Israel, James Urso and wife Kim of Elmer, and Steven Urso and wife Tammy of FL; 3 step daughters, Patty Reeves and husband Jim of Millville, Judy Folden of IL, and Lea Aderholdt and husband Robert of Millville; her siblings, Sandra Carroll of SC and Clifford James of CO; 14 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.
The family wishes to offer thanks and gratitude to all the Millville Center employees, especially Denise, JoAnn, Barb, LaShonta; the nurses Renee, Tiny, and Dotty; hospice workers Carolyn, Danielle, and Pastor Karen Bernhardt of Bayada Hospice; special hospice caregiver, Nancy Upham, , and to all who gave Verda a smile each day during her last 2 ½ years.
A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date at Barr Funeral Home in Millville. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Central Baptist Church in Millville or the Millville Center Recreation Program.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 19, 2019