Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
Verda Cline Obituary
Verda Cline

Millville - Verda L. Cline, age 81 of Millville, passed away Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 at the Genesis Millville Center.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 AM, Saturday October 5, 2019 at Barr Funeral Home in Millville with visitation from 10:30 to 11 AM. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Central Baptist Church in Millville or the Millville Center Recreation Program.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
