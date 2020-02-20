|
Verda Hosseini
Millville - On Thursday, February 13th, 2020, Verda Hosseini, loving wife of 43 years, mother of three children, and grandmother to three grandchildren passed away at the age of 62. Verda was born on December 14th, 1957 in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Carl and Loretta Sue (Arnold) Sheppard. She was a graduate of Blackwell High School's class of 1976. Throughout high school, she competed in many talent shows. She sang and played the guitar while performing original songs that she wrote herself. One song in particular even gained the attention of the manager of country western singer Loretta Lynn. On June 9th, 1976, Verda married Matt Hosseini, and they raised one daughter, Melody, and two sons, Matthew and Jonathan.
Verda was passionate about her Native American ancestry. She loved to collect paintings,jewelry, and other artwork in the style of her heritage. She had a beautiful singing voice. Often, she could be heard singing Native American and church hymns, country western standards, and classics from singers such as Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, and Billy Joel. She also had a great love for animals, particularly toward horses and German Shepherd dogs.She radiated love, peace, and kindness. To many, she was a rock to whom they could confide in. Because of this, many people referred to her as their own mother figure as well.
Verda is survived by her husband, Dr. Matt Hosseini, her three children, Melody, Matthew, and Jonathan, and her three grandchildren, Mariam, Leila, and Sophie.
A small, private gathering will be held in the upcoming weeks for close friends and members of her family to honor and celebrate her life.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020