Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Vineland - Veronica A. "Ronnie" Cooney (nee Bock), 89, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, May 24, 2019 at the Cumberland Manor Nursing Home in Hopewell Township. She had been a resident of Spring Oaks Assisted Living in Vineland.

The wife of the late Robert Cooney who passed away in 2002, she was born in Uniontown, PA and was the daughter of the late Willis and Rachel Bock (nee Adams).

Ronnie was a teacher of cosmetology at the Vineland Academy of Beauty Culture for many years.

She was a devoted member of the First Methodist Church in Bridgeton. Veronica also enjoyed going to the FLEX gym in Bridgeton.

She is survived by one daughter, Sheila McNaul (Daniel) of Vineland, daughter-in-law, Fran Cooney of Vineland, grandchildren, Keith T. Cooney (Liz) and Kenneth J. Cooney (Amy), great grandchildren, Isabella, Ethan and Kendall, siblings, Pat Chrise (Allen), Janice Kaczmarek (Chester), Ronald Bock (Arlene) and Tom Anderson (Debbie) all of Uniontown, PA and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert T. Cooney and siblings, Pearl Vanek, Annabell Springer, Jean Charlton, Sandy Mooney and William Bock.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday morning May 29th at 11 o'clock at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce Street in Bridgeton with Rev. John Randall of the First Methodist Church of Bridgeton officiating.

The interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday morning between 10 and 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to First Methodist Church, 266 E. Commerce Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 27, 2019
