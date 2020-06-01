Victor Aponte Sr.
Vineland - Victor "Vitin" Aponte Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home in Vineland. Victor was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico on March 10, 1935 to Pedro and Julia (Hernandez) Aponte. He had eight siblings, Primitivo, Ignasia, Pedro, Fela, Deogracia, Angelino, Carlos, and Carmin. He was predeceased by his wife, Juana Aponte, in March 2018. Victor followed his father's steps and worked as a self-employed carpenter all of his life. Though he had no formal education, Victor was a skilled craftsman in all areas of construction. He moved to Vineland, NJ in 1965 and then moved to Spring Lake, NC where he resided for many years before returning to Vineland in 1997. Victor was a parishioner of the Spanish Catholic Church and Divine Mercy Parish. Victor had a special affinity for animals. He had numerous pets throughout his life and he cherished them all. He enjoyed life through simple pleasures like listening to traditional "jibaro" music common to his early years when he lived in Puerto Rico, spending time in the work shop, admiring classic American cars, but most of all spending time with family and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be private fro the immediate family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Vineland - Victor "Vitin" Aponte Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home in Vineland. Victor was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico on March 10, 1935 to Pedro and Julia (Hernandez) Aponte. He had eight siblings, Primitivo, Ignasia, Pedro, Fela, Deogracia, Angelino, Carlos, and Carmin. He was predeceased by his wife, Juana Aponte, in March 2018. Victor followed his father's steps and worked as a self-employed carpenter all of his life. Though he had no formal education, Victor was a skilled craftsman in all areas of construction. He moved to Vineland, NJ in 1965 and then moved to Spring Lake, NC where he resided for many years before returning to Vineland in 1997. Victor was a parishioner of the Spanish Catholic Church and Divine Mercy Parish. Victor had a special affinity for animals. He had numerous pets throughout his life and he cherished them all. He enjoyed life through simple pleasures like listening to traditional "jibaro" music common to his early years when he lived in Puerto Rico, spending time in the work shop, admiring classic American cars, but most of all spending time with family and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be private fro the immediate family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.