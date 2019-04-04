|
|
Victor R. "Vic" Chalow, Sr.
East Vineland - Victor R. "Vic" Chalow, Sr., 87, of East Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning April 2, 2019 at the Cooper Hospital U.M.C., Camden, NJ. Vic was born to the late Peter & Mary Nakuch) Chalow on September 28, 1931. He was a graduate of Vineland High School, Class of 1949, where despite being diagnosed with polio as a child, he played varsity baseball. After graduation, Vic followed his passion for baseball that took him to the semi-pro level.
Military service to his country started as a 6th grader at East Vineland School when he served as an airplane spotter during WW II. Later Vic was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951. He served in the prestigious 151st Transportation Field Helicopter Maintenance Detachment in Uijoengbu, Korea where he maintained the Army's brand new Skirorsky H-19 transport helicopters. Vic's military service took him completely around the world, departing from Seattle, WA, to Korea and later through the Suez Canal, returning home to Camp Kilmer, NJ.
After concluding his service in Korea, Vic returned home to his auto repair business and operated Chalow's Service at Main & Magnolia Roads until his retirement in 2001. During this time Vic continued his love of baseball by belonging to the Camden Chapter of the N.J. Baseball Umpires Association where he served as an umpire for amateur baseball for over 40 years. Vic was also a member of the Vineland V.F.W., Ukrainian National Home, St. Nick's Ukrainian Catholic Church & the Ukrainian American Club in Millville.
Vic had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed the beach, fishing, crabbing, clamming and hunting. He was a member of the Competition Dirt Riders Motorcycle Club. Known as the "Clam Cooker", Vic was famous for his steamed clams at family cookouts and CDR events.
Vic is survived by his wife of 63 yrs.; Sylvia Chalow (Rodrigues), Children; Denise Chalow, Gail Bostrom (David),of Vineland and Victor Chalow, Jr. (Cheryl) of Milmay. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Donny Cain (Katie), of Bennett, CO, Daryl Cain (Sheila), Marc Bostrom, Evan Bostrom and Erin DiPalma (Bryan) all from Vineland and Jamie Donovan (Kacey) of Landisville, great-grandchildren, Melanie Ushler, Dalton Cain, Connor Cain, Ben DiPalma and Emma DiPalma along with several nieces & nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Mary Chalow and brothers, John, Walt, Joe and sister Helen Melnyk.
Relatives & friends will be received on Sunday evening 4/7/19 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. There will be no viewing on Monday, his funeral service will be at the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 801 Carmel Rd., Millville, NJ at 10 AM with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 12268, Newport News, VA or to St. Nick's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 801 Carmel Rd., Millville, NJ 08332. To e-mail condolences or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 4, 2019