Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor R. Rodriguez Jr.


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Victor R. Rodriguez Jr. Obituary
Victor R. Rodriguez, Jr.

Millville - Victor R. Rodriguez Jr., 44, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Millville, New Jersey. He was born on January 25, 1975 in Vineland, New Jersey to his mother Concepcion Marrero and father Victor Rodriguez Sr.

He grew up facing the adversity of poverty, and in his adolescence made turns that led him astray. But as he grew up, he faced his mistakes. These mistakes and solutions made him a better and stronger man. He vehemently tried instilling the values of growth to his children and how there always is a possibility of getting better.

He loved fishing, carpentry, woodworking, and riding his motorcycle. He was a handyman and a problem solver. He spent his days creating beautiful furniture in the shed he built himself, or sitting in his recliner watching movies. He loved getting on his boat and sitting on the water for hours, or taking long rides with friends and family on his motorcycles. He had a good heart and was always full of love. He touched the heart of every single person he ever encountered and was a beacon of light and protection in everyone's life. He never stopped trying to get a laugh from somebody, no matter the situation.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Rodriguez; step-father, Fredis Rivera; sister, Christina Rivera; brother, Juan "John-Jon" Rodriguez; children, Kayla Rodriguez, Joseph Dittus, Deric Rodriguez, Nick Rodriguez, Victor Rodriguez III, Jasmine Garcia, Jeremy Rodriguez, Christopher Rodriguez and Aiden Rodriguez; son-in-law, Albert Fogg; his granddaughters, Gianna Rodriguez and Alana Rodriguez, and many other nephews, nieces, cousins, and best friends.

He was preceded by his father, Victor Rodriguez Sr.; mother, Concepcion "Connie" Marrero; uncle, Jorge "Louie" Marrero and brothers, Fredis "Smokey" Rivera and Luis "Wito" Marrero.

"Vic, we love you, good night, and God Bless you."

Friends and family will be received on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm and again on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9am to 10am, followed by a funeral service at 10am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Victor will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now