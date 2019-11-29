|
|
Victoria Granato
Bridgeton - Victoria C. "Vicky" Granato (nee Rabbai) died peacefully at her home in Bridgeton early in the morning hours of Wednesday November 27, 2019. She was 100.
The wife of James J. Granato, who passed away in 2004, she was born in Janesville, PA on August 11, 1919 and was the last surviving child of the late Matteo and Theresa Salsa Rabbai. Moving here with her family at a young age, she lived at her current Bridgeton address since 1945. At the time of her husband's death, they had been married for 62 years.
She, her husband and her son owned and operated Granato's Electrical Service in Bridgeton which was established in 1950.
Mrs. Granato was a long time member of The Parish of the Holy Cross/Church of the Immaculate Conception. She worked for the Cumberland County Board of Elections and was a familiar face to the many voters in Bridgeton.
She was devoted to her family and was known as a person who "would give you the shirt off her back."
She is survived by one son, James R. Granato of Petersburg, two grandchildren, Michelle Torrie (Andrew) of Washington Twp. and James M. Granato (Lisa Pagliughi) of Upper Deerfield Township., three great grandchildren, Taylor B. Granato, Giovanni J. Torrie and Giana R. Torrie and one great great grandson, Luciano Acevedo and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Angelina Watts, Lucy Iannello and Jennie Gubbine and brothers, Louis J. Rabbai, Romey Rabbai, Herman Rabbai and Roman Rabbai.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Tuesday morning December 3rd at 10:30 and be followed by an 11 o'clock Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross/Church of the Immaculate Conception in Bridgeton.
The burial will follow and take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bridgeton.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Tuesday morning from 9 until 10:30.
Memorial contributions are suggested to either St. Jude Children´s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Alzheimer´s Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019