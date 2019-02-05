|
|
Victoria "Vicky" L. Plick
Vinland - Victoria "Vicky" L. (Dalesandro) Plick, age 71 of Vineland, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Vicky was born in Vineland to the late Nicholas and Margaret (Sammartino) Dalesandro and she lived in Vineland for all her life. Vicky was a homemaker and a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore the Farmer Church of Vineland. She enjoyed english horseback riding, gardening, travelling and sharing time with her family and friends. Vicky also loved to surf and relax at the Jersey Shore.
Vicky is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, William R. Plick of Vineland. Her son, Dr. William N. Plick of Dayton, Ohio. She is also survived by her brother James Dalesandro and his wife Roni of Smithville, NJ, her sister Donata Dalesandro and her husband Lawrence Chiovari of Vineland, along with many cousins.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, Feb. 8th at 12:00 pm at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore the Farmer Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd. Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-12:00 pm at the CHURCH. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vicky may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to the Cumberland County S.P.C.A, 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 5, 2019