Victoria (Canty) Togno
Vineland - Victoria (Canty) Togno, 74, of Vineland died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. She was born in Queens, NY and later attended St. Johns University where she obtained a Master's degree in Education.
After getting married she moved to the South Jersey area and later worked as a teacher for the Vineland Board of Education. She adored her grandchildren and loved animals; she especially enjoyed caring for her cats.
She was predeceased by her parents, Don and Ann (Maviglia) Canty and two brothers, Frank and Don Canty.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Togno and wife Lisa of Landisville, and Don Togno and wife Tina of Vineland; step-daughter, Tatum Bates of Vineland; several grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
All services will be private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave. Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
