1/1
Victoria (Canty) Togno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria (Canty) Togno

Vineland - Victoria (Canty) Togno, 74, of Vineland died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. She was born in Queens, NY and later attended St. Johns University where she obtained a Master's degree in Education.

After getting married she moved to the South Jersey area and later worked as a teacher for the Vineland Board of Education. She adored her grandchildren and loved animals; she especially enjoyed caring for her cats.

She was predeceased by her parents, Don and Ann (Maviglia) Canty and two brothers, Frank and Don Canty.

She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Togno and wife Lisa of Landisville, and Don Togno and wife Tina of Vineland; step-daughter, Tatum Bates of Vineland; several grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

All services will be private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave. Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved