Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Vineland - Vilma M. Gibbone, 107, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday afternoon September 19, 2019. Vilma was born in Rural Valley, Pa and was a lifelong Vineland resident. She was the wife of the late Vito Gibbone.

Vilma was a graduate of Vineland High School and Strayers Business College, Philadelphia. She began her working career as a stenographer for the City of Vineland before retiring as the Registrar of Vital Statistics in 1982. She was an avid Pinochle player, loved to travel and had visited extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Japan & China. She was a former volunteer for Newcomb Medical Center and the Vineland Public Library.

She is survived by her Nephews & Nieces; Dennis Lelli, Mark Oddi, Eric Oddi, Melinda Biancalana, Kathleen Marzahl & Teresa McKee

Friends will be received on Thursday 9/26/19 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 am. Entombment will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery Mausoleum. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Vineland Free Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
