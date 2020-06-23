Vincent James Mesiano
Buena Vista Twp. - Vincent James Mesiano, 90, of Buena Vista Twp., passed away at home June 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a proud Navy Veteran and served in the Korean War. He loved this country. Jim owned many businesses through the years including Landis Building Service & Recycling. He was in Local 27 of the Sheet Metal Union. Jim was a generous, kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. Jim was survived by his wife, Margaret Bertonazzi Mesiano and his daughters Nancy Sherwood (Kevin), LeeAnn Rohs, Alice Kubiak (Andrew) and Carolyn Calderone (Michael). He is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan (Kristi) and James Sherwood (Shannon), Amanda Carini (Jared), Fred Rohs (Danielle Porcelli), William Rohs, Vincent and Elizabeth Calderone and Timothy Kubiak; great- grandchildren: Dylan, Anna and Grace Sherwood, Austin and Christopher Carini and Fred IV and Benjamin Rohs; his sisters-in-law Janice (beloved nephew Charles Mielke who was his best friend), Ellen Olita, Shirley Bertonazzi and Jean Bertonazzi; Rodney and Mark Mesiano and Michael Levari who are like sons to him. He is survived by hundreds of much loved nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his son-in-law Fred Rohs; his parents Salvatore and Maria (Rizzelli) Mesiano and his brothers and sisters Grace Whitehead (Walter), Joseph Mesiano (Ann), Salvatore Mesiano(Cecelia), Teresa Mielke (Charles), Rose Schweizkert (Joseph), Dominick Mesiano (Regina), Mary Hathaway (Harold), Gus Mesiano (Anna), Nicholas Mesiano (Elsbeth), and Catherine DePalma (Frank). In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Saint Mary School, 735 Union Road, Vineland NJ 08360 or St. Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361. Due to Covid-19, mass and burial will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.