Vincent "Vinnie" Martino
1971 - 2020
Vincent "Vinnie" Martino

Philadelphia, PA - Vincent P. "Vinnie" Martino III, of Philadelphia and formerly of Vineland died unexpectedly in Philadelphia on Friday August 7, 2020.

He was the son of Helen Uznanski Martino of Vineland and the late Vincent P. Martino Jr., who died in 2011. Vinnie was also the grandson of the late Joseph Uznanski and the late Vincent Sr. and Millie Blandino Martino, who were all longtime Bridgeton area residents.

Raised in Vineland, he graduated from Vineland High School and worked as a plumber; including time for A.R. Sauro Plumbing and Heating Company of Vineland. He most recently worked for Steak 48 restaurant in Philadelphia.

Vinnie's hobbies included cooking and gardening.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Cecilia Marie Martino, Cecilia's mother, Shea Martino, his maternal grandmother, Zofia Uznanski, one sister, Felicia M. Gonzalez (William) of Vineland, one brother, Joseph C. Martino (Dana) of Vineland, three nephews, Joseph C. Martino Jr. and Billy and Isaac Gonzalez and one niece, Carissa Martino.

A private gathering will be held for immediate family members followed by interment at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested for Vinnie's daughter's education to the Cecilia Marie Martino Education Fund, c/o Felicia Gonzalez, 1146 McMahan Drive, Vineland, NJ 08361.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton.




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
