Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Parish of the Holy Cross/St. Mary's RC Church
Morton Avenue
Rosenhayn, NJ
Liturgy
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
The Parish of the Holy Cross/St. Mary's RC Church
Morton Avenue
Rosenhayn, NJ
Rosenhayn - Vincent "Vince" Paladino, 66, of Rosenhayn and longtime owner and president of Paladino Farms, Inc. in Rosenhayn passed away late Saturday evening August 10, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

The husband of Emily L. (nee Hopson) Paladino, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Josephine Buono Paladino.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Michelle R. Doll (Aaron), Dana N. Criss (Geoff) and Lauren D. Cortes (Will), eight grandchildren, Aidan and Alexandra Doll, Mackenzie, Ryan and Sophia Criss and Ava, Giovani and Mya Cortes, three sisters, Anna Mattson Paladino, Mary Visconti and Jeanie Annacone (Gene), one brother, Frank Paladino and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, John Visconti.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross/St. Mary's RC Church, Morton Avenue in Rosenhayn on Thursday morning August 15th at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 9 until 11.

The burial will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to National Organization for Rare Diseases, Inc. (NORD) - Donations, PO Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888.

For a more complete obituary please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
