Virginia A. Ruggiero-Phrampus
Vineland - Virginia A. (Cummines) Ruggiero-Phrampus affectionately known as"Chickie, 87, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday evening June 29, 2020 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland, NJ after a brief illness. Virginia was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was the daughter of the late Leauvenia A. (Puff) & Howard E. Cummines. She was pre deceased by her husband Ernest Phrampus, daughter Cheryl Ann Ruggiero, grandson David W. Myers, II, sister Ruth B. Oliver & brother's William H. & Robert C. Cummines.
Virginia was a homemaker and fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. In her early years she had worked at Armstrong Glass Factory, Schwartz Poultry Farm and as a caretaker & homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was always quick to make a joke or find a way to amuse you. Besides her family, there was nothing more she loved more than playing her guitar and singing along with her favorite star-Willie Nelson.
She is survived by 4 daughters; Virginia "Ginny" Hurst, Jessica Myers & husband Dave, Lisa Acosta & husband Joseph, Darlene Ruggiero, 2 Son's; John "Duke" Ruggiero & wife Jenn, Scott Ruggiero, 16 Grandchildren & 14 Great Grandchildren
as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday 7/6 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 am. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ.