Atchley's Smokey Mountain Chapel
220 Emert St
Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
(865) 453-5836
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Atchley's Smoky Mountain Chapel
Pigeon Forge, TN
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Atchley's Smoky Mountain Chapel
Pigeon Forge, TN
Virginia "Ginny" Broomall

Virginia "Ginny" Broomall Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" Broomall

Gatlinburg, TN - Virginia "Ginny" Broomall, age 72 of Gatlinburg, TN, passed away Thursday September 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Antionette Scarpa. Ginny is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ronald Terry Broomall; daughter, Lisa Marie Broomall; son, Ronald F. Broomall and wife Aileen; grandchildren, Matthew, Arden, and Alita Broomall. The family will receive friends from 10-11AM Friday, September 27th at Atchley's Smoky Mountain Chapel, Pigeon Forge, TN with funeral service to follow at 11AM with Pastor Wayne Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
