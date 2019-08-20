|
|
Virginia C. Kuehner
Charleston, SC - On August 18, 2019, "Ginny" (nee Corell), age 91. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Law and the late Bob Kuehner. Survived by her son Chip Law and his wife Claire of Charleston, SC; and her granddaughter Erin of Nashville, TN. Ginny worked as a Medical Administrator for Newcomb Hospital in Vineland, and was a member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Laurel Springs. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday evening, August 23rd from 6-7:30 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Funeral Service will begin at 7:30 pm. Interment Saturday morning at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (ACT.ALZ.org). Share memories at OraLWoosterFuner alHome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 20, 2019