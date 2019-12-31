|
|
Virginia "Vina" Cordero
Vineland - Virginia "Vina" Cordero, age 85, of Vineland, went to join her husband on Saturday, December 28, 2019 after his passing four months ago.
Virginia was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, and later moved to Vineland in 1952. She would then meet her future husband, Pedro Cordero, of 65 years and raise their children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her four loving sons, Moses, Ezekiel, Lemuel and Peter. Her cherished 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as her sisters, Frances and Ramona and brothers, Julio, Angel, Manuel, and Jose.
Family and friends are welcomed to attend funeral services at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:30-8:30 pm and again on Saturday, January 4th from 9-10am, followed by her funeral service. Interment will follow at Siloam Cemetery, 550 N. Valley Ave. Vineland.
Donations in memory of Virginia Cordero may be made to Vineland Spanish Assemblies of God 512 S. Third St. Vineland, NJ 08360
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020