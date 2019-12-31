Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Cordero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Vina" Cordero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Vina" Cordero Obituary
Virginia "Vina" Cordero

Vineland - Virginia "Vina" Cordero, age 85, of Vineland, went to join her husband on Saturday, December 28, 2019 after his passing four months ago.

Virginia was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, and later moved to Vineland in 1952. She would then meet her future husband, Pedro Cordero, of 65 years and raise their children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her four loving sons, Moses, Ezekiel, Lemuel and Peter. Her cherished 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as her sisters, Frances and Ramona and brothers, Julio, Angel, Manuel, and Jose.

Family and friends are welcomed to attend funeral services at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:30-8:30 pm and again on Saturday, January 4th from 9-10am, followed by her funeral service. Interment will follow at Siloam Cemetery, 550 N. Valley Ave. Vineland.

Donations in memory of Virginia Cordero may be made to Vineland Spanish Assemblies of God 512 S. Third St. Vineland, NJ 08360

Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.

Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -