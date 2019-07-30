|
Virginia Lattanzi
Port Norris - Virginia Lattanzi, 83, of Port Norris, passed away peacefully at the Cooper Medical Center in Camden on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Millville, Virginia was a life long area resident.
She was a long-time accountant and skilled computer operator for Gorton Seafood, which was a subsidy of General Mills. Mrs. Lattanzi also had worked for the Higbee & Higbee Co. in the same capacity.
Virginia enjoyed her trips to Aruba, going to the Atlantic City Casinos and playing bingo. She also enjoyed fishing and crabbing. Her true passion was her family and grandchildren. Virginia is survived by her husband: Anthony; 2 sons: Mark (Dawn) and Gene (Heather); daughter: Toni Burlakoff; sister: Judith Benfer (Mike); 3 grandchildren: Lisa, Brittany and Mark, Jr.; 3 great-grandchildren: Shane, Jr., Logan, and Olivia.
She was predeceased by her daughter: Debbie Jo and husband Terry; grandson: Shane K; and brothers: Jack and Bob Harris.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10 AM in St. Mary's Cemetery, N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton, NJ. Memorial donations in Virginia's memory may be made to the: S.J. Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences may be sent to rocapshannon gaol.com or
www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 30, 2019