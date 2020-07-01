1/1
Virginia M. Dell Aringa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Dell Aringa

Newfield - Virginia M. Dell Aringa, 83, of Newfield, NJ passed away on Monday June 29, 2020 at the Samaritan Hospice, Voorhees, NJ. Virginia was born Camden, NJ, raised in Newfield and was a longtime area resident. She was the daughter of the late Lillian E (Shimp) & Elihu Daniel Dell Aringa. She was also pre deceased by her brother Jerry Dell Aringa.

Before retiring, Virginia worked as a Bookkeeper for over 24 yrs for Vineland Kosher Plant. She enjoyed attending church at both Hope Assembly, Malaga where her grandfather was the 1st Pastor as well as Ramoth Church, Vineland. She was an avid reader and a kind soul who enjoyed visiting with her friends and going out to dinner.

She is survived by her sister; Loretta Williams, Brother; Peter Dell Aringa & wife Marie, Nieces; April, Barbara, Abagail, Giavonni & nephew Gabriel Dell Aringa

Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 11:30-12:30 PM at the Hope Assembly, 377 Dutch Mill Rd., Newfield, NJ 08344 where her funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Newfield, NJ. Social distancing practices will be followed and a facial covering is required. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved