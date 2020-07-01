Virginia M. Dell Aringa
Newfield - Virginia M. Dell Aringa, 83, of Newfield, NJ passed away on Monday June 29, 2020 at the Samaritan Hospice, Voorhees, NJ. Virginia was born Camden, NJ, raised in Newfield and was a longtime area resident. She was the daughter of the late Lillian E (Shimp) & Elihu Daniel Dell Aringa. She was also pre deceased by her brother Jerry Dell Aringa.
Before retiring, Virginia worked as a Bookkeeper for over 24 yrs for Vineland Kosher Plant. She enjoyed attending church at both Hope Assembly, Malaga where her grandfather was the 1st Pastor as well as Ramoth Church, Vineland. She was an avid reader and a kind soul who enjoyed visiting with her friends and going out to dinner.
She is survived by her sister; Loretta Williams, Brother; Peter Dell Aringa & wife Marie, Nieces; April, Barbara, Abagail, Giavonni & nephew Gabriel Dell Aringa
Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 11:30-12:30 PM at the Hope Assembly, 377 Dutch Mill Rd., Newfield, NJ 08344 where her funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Newfield, NJ. Social distancing practices will be followed and a facial covering is required. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com