Virginia Naranjo
Millville - Naranjo, Virginia (Tellado), 94, of Millville, New Jersey, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. The beloved matriarch was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, to Esteban Tellado and Monserate Montalvo. In her early '30s, Virginia relocated to Florida, and then Southern New Jersey, and built a life many would be envious of.
Family, friends and neighbors frequently gathered at her home to enjoy a host of homemade delicacies including her famous Pastelles. A master chef, who relished in creating an array of sumptuous Puerto Rican foods, no one ever left Virginia's home hungry. Virginia loved flowers, plants and her vegetable gardens will be missed.
A member of the Vineland Spanish Assembly of God, Virginia was a passionate parishioner throughout her life.
Predeceased by her husband, Julio; parents, Esteban and Monserate; and siblings, Ramona, Luis, David, and Alba Iris.
Virginia is survived by her loving children, Miriam (Pity) of Lares, PR; Nilsa (Pedro) of Bayamon, PR; Rosie (Ralph) of Bayamon, PR; Lucy (Frank) of Camuy, PR; Liz (Scott) of Tennessee; and German (Mylka) of Millville, NJ. Virginia was also blessed to be loved by her 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "Little Grandma" due to her short, but resilient stature.
With a fun loving spirit, a zeal for cooking and beauty in her heart and soul, Virginia lit up every room with a bright smile, lovely charm and quick wit. She will be greatly missed by her cherished family.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:30am followed by a funeral service at 11:30am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
