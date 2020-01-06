|
|
Virginia S. Bernabe
Franklinville - Virginia S. Bernabe (nee Rozas), age 92, of Franklinville, NJ passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Virginia was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Williamstown. She enjoyed crocheting, music, dancing, reading, gardening and doing crossword puzzles. The legacy that Virginia leaves behind is to enjoy your life to the fullest, enjoy your family and the time spent with them. Her family was truly her life and she would sacrifice anything for them. She will be deeply missed.
Loving mother of Maria Volpe (Cloud), Ginny Ledden, the late Vincent "Butch" Bernabe, Fermin "Chick" Bernabe (Larry) and Rose Boeckle (Eddie). Beloved sister of Mildred Lowry and predeceased siblings, Paul, Michael, Rose, Esther, Bobby and Vincenta. Adored grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 10 with one on the way and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Virginia loved the springtime and her children; her family wants to celebrate her life during her favorite time of year. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, where a service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1002 S. Main Street, Williamstown, NJ 08094.
To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020