Vito Fantini
Upper Deerfield Twp. - Vito F. Fantini of Upper Deerfield, age 81, passed away on Wednesday January 1, 2020 after a short courageous fight against cancer.
Vito was a graduate of Vineland High School with the Class of 1956 and the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1960.
He had a lifelong career as a pharmacist at several pharmacies, most notably at Winslow's Pharmacy in Vineland and Laurel Pharmacy in Bridgeton.
Vito was dedicated to his family and enjoyed spending time with them, traveling to the shore, going to baseball games and attending musicals and concerts. He was a member of the Men of Malvern. He served the community as a member of the Bridgeton Lions Club where he had been club president and most recently Chairman for the International Peace Poster Contest.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Marie (nee Reilly) Fantini; his children Maria, Anthony (Dana), Paul, and Barbara Schneider (Gary); his brother, Dominick; eight grandchildren, Charles, Julia, Joseph, Matthew and Jessica Fantini and Stephen, Veronica and Gabriel Schneider and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents: Anthony and Josephine Cottone Fantini and his sister; Philomena Pendola.
A visitation will be held on Monday morning January 6th from 9 until 10:45 at The Parish of the Holy Cross / St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 46 Central Avenue, Bridgeton followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 11.
The burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Vineland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent dePaul Society, Good Shepherd Dining Room, c/o The Parish of the Holy Cross, 46 Central Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ 08320 or the Bridgeton Lions Club, c/o Wheeler Fazenbaker, 118 N. Burlington Road, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
Written condolences may be expressed to the family at freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020