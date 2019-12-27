|
Vito Vincenzo Critti, 81, of Vineland, NJ passed away surrounded by his family on Monday evening December 23, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Vito was born Campobello diMazara, Italy and immigrated to the United States in 1977 and settled in Vineland near his wife's family.
Upon making his home in Vineland Vito was employed as a machine operator for DeRossi & Son Clothing Co. He was able to obtain a job working for the State of New Jersey first at the Vineland Developmental Center and retired from the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home with 25 yrs of service with the State. He was a longtime member of the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish where he served as an usher. Vito was very talented with his hands and could make or fix anything. He took great pride in caring for his home and yard decorating for the Holidays, gardening, sewing, cooking & baking. In Italy he enjoyed making wine & wine barrels with his father. After moving to the States he still enjoyed making and savoring his wine daily after dinner.
He is survived by his wife of 51 yrs.: Maria (Luppino), Daughter; Laura, 2 sons; Claudio & companion Sherry Moore, Giuseppe "Joe" & wife Erica, 2 Grandaughters; Joanna & Angelina, Sister in Italy; Giovanna & husband Leonardo, Sister in law; Maria Critti as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday evening January 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Friday January 3rd from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd, Vineland, NJ. His funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of St. Isidores, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ with entombment to follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery Mausoleum, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019