|
|
Walker K. Sieda
Bridgeton - Walker K. Sieda (51)- of Bridgeton NJ, born to late Deliah Walker & Stanley Culbreth in Philadelphia PA on April 6, 1968, transitioned peacefully at her home on Friday January 31, 2020. In her younger years, Sieda attended Philadelphia public schools where she began her love and passion for cosmetology. Lovingly known as "The Kitchen Beautician" she built an abundance of friendships that would last a lifetime.
Sieda was a mother to everyone she encountered. She was known for her uplifting spirit and her heart of gold by all. From your first encounter with Sieda you knew she was an immaculate Queen, just by how her presence lit up the room. Her style and grace were none to be compared! Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family, giving back, uplifting others, and of course shopping. She was known as a healer to those who were fortunate to know her best. She had the wisdom and knowledge to pull you out of anything!
She leaves behind her five children: Zahhir Walker, Zikea Wise-Hughes, Zatiq Wise, El'Sidiq Zadon Walker and Zakiel Walker, fathered by Sandor Wise. Eleven Grandchildren; Rashawn Walker, Hayden Stauble, Marzine Johnson, Alaya Thompson, El'Saniya Walker, El'Zanay Walker, Zamiah Walker, Zaniya Walker, Kamille Walker, MaKyla Wise, and Sy'El Walker. A host of brothers and sisters who she loved dearly. An abundance of nieces, nephews, numerous God children, her "bextie" Karen Boyd and her special friend Ishmael Mujahid. Sieda will be remembered for her contagious smile and firecracker personality. Services will be held on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Edwards & Son Funeral Home, 208 East Commerce St., Bridgeton NJ 08302. Viewing to be held 9am-11am. Optional, Janazah 12:15 sharp at Garden State Islamic Center, 700 Bird Street, Vineland, NJ, 08360. Burial to follow 170 Old Deerfield Pike, Bridgeton NJ, 08302. Contact family for repass information.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020