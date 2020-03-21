|
Walter C. Hayes, Jr.
Vineland - Walter C. Hayes, Jr. of Vineland, NJ died on March 10,2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Walt worked at Durand Glass for nearly 40 years in maintenance where he proudly became general maintenance foreman. He was a NASCAR enthusiast and a diehard Cowboys fan. Walt also enjoyed fishing and playing golf among other activities.
Walt is survived by his wife, Inez West-Hayes; his children David Hayes, Angie and her husband Elmer Webster; his grandchildren Kirsten Hayes, Danielle Webster and Anthony Hayes; as well as his fur babies, Meina and Mack. He was predeceased by his father, Walter C. Hayes mother, Elizabeth Hayes, and sister, Christina Batcho.
Respecting Walt's wishes, there will be no services and burial will be private.
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the nursing staff at Inspira's ICU, especially Lucianna and Ibraham, for their exceptional care and comfort to Walt and the family.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020