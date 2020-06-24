Walter E. Harris
Walter E. Harris, Jr, age 50, passed away at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Walter was born on July 12, 1969 to the late Walter E. Harris, Sr. and Ruth E. Harris in Camden, NJ. He and his three sisters grew up in Vineland NJ where he graduated from Vineland High School in 1987. He was a member of the Vineland High School Marching Band where he played the Trumpet.
Walter completed courses at Cumberland County College (now Rowan of South Jersey). He owned and operated Linney's Auto Electric Shop for a number of years. He had several other jobs over the years, but he loved his part time job at Domino's Pizza.
Walter was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He enjoyed photography and videography. He also enjoyed telling corny jokes to anyone who would listen. He was a huge fan of cars, motorcycles and baseball card collecting.
Walter is preceded in death by his father, Walter E Harris, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Ruth E. Harris, three sisters, Darlene P. Carter (Aaron) of Williamstown, NJ, Kimberley V. Bell (Chuck) of Orlando, FL, Tracey L. Harris of Millville, NJ: three nieces, Karsyn Young (Jonah), Alix Carter, and Camryn Carter; one nephew Tyler Harris and one great niece, Rowyn Young, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be missed by friends and family.
Viewing will be 10am-11am Friday, June 26th at Edwards and Son Funeral Home, 208 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.