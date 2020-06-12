Walter J. Tirrell
Walter J Tirrell

Walter J Tirrell passed peacefully on April 17, 2020. He was born July 3, 1925 to the late Walter Sr. and Beatrice (Fanning) in New York City and was a graduate of Vineland High School. He served in the United States Army from 1943-45 including several months in France. He then attended University of Pennsylvania before leaving to take over the family business. For many years he owned Walter J Tirrell Plumbing and Heating Company in Vineland, employing 75 people at its height. However, his greatest legacy and source of happiness was his wife Yvonne and their nine children.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Yvonne, daughter Stephanie and son Michael.

He is survived by sons Walter Tirrell III of Orange Beach Al, Russell Tirrell and wife Sharon of Boca Raton, FL, Fred Tirrell and wife Debra of Alexandria, LA, Dr. Timothy Tirrell and wife Corinne of Lynchburg VA, Christopher Tirrell and wife Rita of Cape Coral, FL, Bruce Tirrell of State College, PA and Patricia Tirrell of Vineland NJ. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his fourteen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
