Walter Lee Brown, III
Vineland - On Tuesday, January 29, 2019 , Walter Lee Brown, III ascended into the kingdom to be with his heavenly Father. He was born on December 11, 1986 to Kenthy Lloyd-Street and Walter Brown Jr. at Underwood Memorial Hospital, in Woodbury N.J. Walter participated in several sports as a child including baseball and football. He graduated from Vineland High School in 2005 and attended Wesley College in Dover, D.E. where he continued to excel on the football field on a scholarship.
He met the love of his life, Carmen Rosario, in Jr. High school. Walt and Carmen shared 16 loving years together and from this union had two sons, Walter Lee Brown, IV and Carmelo Lee Brown. Walter also shares a daughter, Amani Lee Brown, with Amber Freeman. Walter was a family oriented man. He always put his three children first and provided them with the best he had to give with various vacations, new life experiences and especially love. With continuous support and motivation he encouraged his children to do their best and succeed in all ventures they encountered. He actively participated in his children's sports programs, even becoming a coach for the Vineland Midget Football league.
Not only did Walt motivate his children to succeed, he was a self-motivator. He started his own trucking business in 2015 becoming a successful business man in a short period of time. Even recently he just expanded his business. And with this business venture he was able to employ several people.
Walt was predeceased by: his Grandmother; Clara Lloyd, Brother ; Deondre Fentress, and Uncle Tony Brown.
He leaves to cherish his life and memories: mother ; Kenthy Street, step-father; Kenon Street, father Walter Brown, Jr. (Rhonda), children; Walter Lee Brown IV, Amani Lee Brown, Carmelo Lee Brown and his lifetime companion Carmen Rosario. Five siblings: Nydia Street, Kreisha Pickens, Raymond Sharp, Ricky McCall and Devin Love, Grandfather ; Kenard Lloyd , Sr., Grandmother ; Catherine Brown and Grandfather; Walter Brown Sr. (Margret), Godmother ; Kim Jones, best friend; Sean Bowman and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be sent to : Bay Atlantic Bank #371757 for the children of Walter L. Brown, III. Service will be held 11 AM, Friday, February 9, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple, 30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Bridgeton, New Jersey. Viewing will be from 9-11 AM. Interment will be private. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Home, Vineland, NJ. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 7, 2019