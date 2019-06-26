|
Walter M. Ranagan
Vineland - Walter M. Ranagan, 74, of Vineland, NJ passed away late Thursday evening June 20,2019 at home where he had been under the care of family & hospice. Walt was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a lifelong Vineland city resident. He was the son of the late Julia J. (Garber) Ranagan-Blackwell & William G. Ranagan, Sr. and the brother of the late William G. Ranagan, Jr.
Before retiring, Walt was employed as an X-Ray Technician at the Newcomb Medical Center for many years. Over the years he had also been employed at the Millville & Bridgeton Hospital's. He was a lifelong member of the South Vineland United Methodist Church where he had served in numerous capacities over the years including Trustee, Choir and Pastor Parish Relations Committee. He was a lifetime member of the Vineland. Little Theatre where he worked as a sound engineer and handled reservations. He also enjoyed singing with the Trojan Alumni Choir for many years. Walt especially enjoyed travelling and made several trips to Ireland & England.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Linda J. (Eichel) Ranagan; 6 children: Debbie (Greg), Connie, Kimberly, James (Megan), Michele & Bonnie (Gary); 6 Grandchildren: Danielle (Travis), Kerrianne (Max), Kelly, Corey (Jay), Chris and Eric; 5 great grandchildren: Jonah, Roman, Silas, Piper and Kieran., several nieces, nephews & cousins
Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday June 29th from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ 08360 where his Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 PM. Cremation & Inurnment was private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in his memory care of the church. To e-mail condolences and/or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 26, 2019