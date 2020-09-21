Walter "Walt" Marvin Drake Jr
Walter "Walt" Marvin Drake Jr, 68, passed away unexpectedly at Cooper University Hospital on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1952 in Millville, New Jersey and happily married Alice Lynn Drake (nee Carr) on August 13, 1982. Together they raised five sons and enjoyed 38 years of marriage.
Walt was employed by the Vineland Daily Journal for twenty six years and went on to work with Evergreen Printing & Publishing for fifteen years, where he took great pride in being a pressman.
He enjoyed trips to Texas and Walt Disney World with his family. He was an avid NASCAR fan and often attended races when he was younger. Walt was a handyman who loved to show off the things he built. His proudest accomplishment by far was being a loving father and grandfather.
Walt was predeceased by his parents, Walter Marvin Drake, Sr. and Mary Ellen Drake (nee Kelley) and his brother, Kelley Drake.
He is survived by his wife Alice; his five sons, John Carr (Elizabeth), Daniel Ayars (Ikumi), James E. Kubiak (Tara), Christopher Drake, and Derek Drake (Tamara); and his nine grandchildren, Justin, Jeremy and Jarren Ayars, Jared and Ashley Carr, Kaden, Dylan and Annabel Drake and Audrey Hartman.
He will be forever missed by all.
A private celebration of life will be limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the donations can be made to the National MS Society per Walt's wishes. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
