1/1
Walter Marvin "Walt" Drake Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter "Walt" Marvin Drake Jr

Walter "Walt" Marvin Drake Jr, 68, passed away unexpectedly at Cooper University Hospital on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1952 in Millville, New Jersey and happily married Alice Lynn Drake (nee Carr) on August 13, 1982. Together they raised five sons and enjoyed 38 years of marriage.

Walt was employed by the Vineland Daily Journal for twenty six years and went on to work with Evergreen Printing & Publishing for fifteen years, where he took great pride in being a pressman.

He enjoyed trips to Texas and Walt Disney World with his family. He was an avid NASCAR fan and often attended races when he was younger. Walt was a handyman who loved to show off the things he built. His proudest accomplishment by far was being a loving father and grandfather.

Walt was predeceased by his parents, Walter Marvin Drake, Sr. and Mary Ellen Drake (nee Kelley) and his brother, Kelley Drake.

He is survived by his wife Alice; his five sons, John Carr (Elizabeth), Daniel Ayars (Ikumi), James E. Kubiak (Tara), Christopher Drake, and Derek Drake (Tamara); and his nine grandchildren, Justin, Jeremy and Jarren Ayars, Jared and Ashley Carr, Kaden, Dylan and Annabel Drake and Audrey Hartman.

He will be forever missed by all.

A private celebration of life will be limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the donations can be made to the National MS Society per Walt's wishes. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved