Walter P. Powers
Walter P. Powers

Vineland - Walter P. Powers, 83, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday evening September 16, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Walt was born & raised in Jersey City & moved to Newfield in 1980 and later to Vineland. He was the son of the late Mary (Feir) & Patrick Powers. He was also pre deceased by his 3 sisters Rose, Patricia & Helen.

Walt started his working career with Acme Markets & after with SaFier Plates before being employed as a warehouse Mgr for Shulton Inc. in Mays Landing where he retired in 1985. He later returned to working for the Delsea Regional School District before retiring a 2nd time in 2002. Walt was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed coin collecting, bowling, listening to Country Western music and visiting the shore especially Atlantic City. He will be missed more than words can say, he was a funny, loving man. Always had a riddle for his grandkids & lots of stories. His generosity was bigger than himself.

Walt is survived by his wife of 54 yrs; Joan (Airel), 3 sons & daughter in-laws; Brian & Laura Powers, Todd & Nicole Powers, Keith & Maria Powers, 10 grandchildren; Kaitlyn Powers Durham, Cody, Madison & Mackenzie Powers, Jordyn Powers, Elly Lugo, Katlin Davis, Douglas Powers, Bryce & Brodie Powers, 5 Great Grand; Nani, Nina, Gabriel, Khloe & Mia, 3 brothers; John, James, William & wife Fran Powers as well as several nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM. Cremation & Inurnment will follow. Facial coverings and social distancing is required inside the funeral home. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
