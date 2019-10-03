|
Walter R. Johnson, Jr.
Millville - Walter R. Johnson, Jr., 95, of Millville passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland with his family at his side. Mr. Johnson was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident. He started his glassblowing career at Lab Glass in Millville and continued his career at the Franklin Institute and General Electric in Philadelphia. He then opened his own business with his brother William, trading as Johnson Brothers, Inc. in Millville. Mr. Johnson retired as a plant manager for Wheaton Scientific in 1994.
Walt served in the US Army from 1943 - 1946 as an infantry soldier and jeep driver/observer with the 16thAmored Division serving in France, Germany and Czechoslovakia during WW II. Walt was an observer for the 11th Armored Division in France. Later he became part of the 16th Armored Division of General Patton's Third Army that liberated the city of Pilsen from Nazi Germany. Walter received the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star for his service.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #82, Shekinah Lodge #58 F&AM, SJ Scottish Rite Consistory, International Vacuum Society of Brussels, Belgium (Glass) and was a charter member of the SJ Glassblowers Association.
Walt was very active in his community serving as a volunteer for the Army Airfield Museum at the Millville Airport and was also a crossing guard for the Millville Board of Education for over 15 years. But his true joy came in spending time with his family, friends and grandkids.
He is survived by 2 sons: Walter R. III and William R. (Maryanne); 6 grandchildren: Melinda Johnson, David Simmerman, Walter R. IV (Laurie), Krista Johnson, Alyson Johnson and Jillian Curtis; 1 great grandson: Connor Joseph Walter Johnson. Walter was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty Charlesworth Johnson; 4 brothers: Lewis and Andrew Airey, William R. and George E. Johnson; 4 sisters: Adele Airey Gifford, Dorothy and Ruth Johnson and Hannah Kohler.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to: SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360 or the Millville Army Air Field Museum, 1 Leddon Street, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 3, 2019