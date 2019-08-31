Services
Walter Rush Warner Obituary
Walter Rush Warner

- - Walter Rush Warner, born September 23, 1926 and died on August 27, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He met the love of his life, Caroline and went on to celebrate 70 amazing years together before her passing.

Wally was beloved by many for his good nature and smile for anyone he encountered. He served in the Merchant Marines and Air Force, was a professional archer, private pilot, master carpenter and the most excellent story teller. His doctor encouraged him to write his memoirs in his las years, which he did.

Our Pop had an amazing sense of humor, and strength with all that life threw at him. We will carry that in our hearts forever.

Walter was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Caroline and his son Kurt. He is survived by his daughters Linda Morgan and husband John, and his daughter Robin Ramm and her husband Mark, daughter in law Genna Fritz and the grandchildren, Valerie and Kevin Ramm, Madison Warner and Vanessa Warner.

We are thankful for all the neighbors, friends and loved ones who have reached out to help and encourage our family. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at the Hacienda club House on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Wally's honor to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
