Ward A. Bush
Vineland - Ward A. Bush, age 94 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland.
Born in Honduras on March 6, 1926 to the late William and Jocylin (McCoy) Bush, Ward traveled to New York as a teenager following his goal to become a citizen of the USA. He learned from his father at an early age to operate boats and fell in love with being on the water. Ward joined the Navy in 1943 then later transferred into the US Coast Guard and Merchant Marines. He was honorably discharged in 1990, after over 45 years of service to his country. He was a member of the Miracle Temple Church of Millville where he became a Deacon in 1995. Ward was a kind man who loved his family. He enjoyed sharing stories of his past and reminiscing of the his time spent on the oceans of the world.
He was predeceased by his love of 23 years, Ella J. Hinds in 1995, by his son Rickey Hinds and by his great-grandson Jeffrey K. Bell in 2018.
Ward is survived by his beloved daughter Ana M. Johnson, his grandchildren; Nya Johnson, Rickey Hinds and Loreal Blount and by 3 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at the Cumberland County Veterans' Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.