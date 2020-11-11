1/
Warren C. Peirce Iii
Warren C. Peirce, III

Pittsgrove - Warren C. Peirce, III, 73, of Pittsgrove, NJ passed away early Monday morning November 9, 2020 at home. Mr. Peirce was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a longtime area resident. He was the son of the late Naomi (Patterson) & Warren C. Peirce, Jr.

Warren worked in the maintenance department at the Newcomb Hospital in his early years followed by working as a landscaper locally before retiring from Keener Sensenig Landscaping, in Newark, De. He was a member of the Vineland Mennonite Church.

He is survived by his brother; Roger J. Peirce, Sister; Linda Haberkorn as well as several nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday November 13, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 PM at the Vineland Mennonite Church, 1127 W. Garden Road, Vineland, NJ with a graveside funeral to follow in the Church cemetery.






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
