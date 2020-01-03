|
|
Wayne Franklin Schmidt, Sr.
Largo, FL - 88 of Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Wayne grew up in Millville, New Jersey and served in the Marine Corps from 1948 to 1952. After moving to the Tampa Bay area in late 1974, he established what is now known as Suncoast Chrysler Jeep Dodge. Since first opening its doors on January 2, 1975, the dealership has become a local institution overseen by three generations of the Schmidt family. Wayne's 65-year career in the automotive field was highlighted by an impressive series of accolades and accomplishments. He was twice honored with the Walter P. Chrysler Award recognizing the top Chrysler dealer in the United States. He was also nominated for "Time" magazine's Dealer of the Year. A former president of both the St. Petersburg Automotive Dealers Association and the Southeast Chrysler dealers' advertising association, Wayne served on Chrysler's Executive Committee. He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 65 years, and their four children: Philip Schmidt (Jean) of Seminole, FL; Wayne Schmidt Jr.(Marisa) of Seminole, FL; Elizabeth Schmidt of Seminole, FL; and Tom Schmidt of Raleigh, NC. He had two sisters: Patricia Ferus of Millville, NJ and Nancy Feltes who is predeceased. Wayne is also survived by seven grandchildren -- Alicia, Wayne III "Trey" (Lori), Caitlin, Ian, Josh, Savannah and Lily -- and three great grandchildren -- Wayne IV "Drew", Asher and Eliannah. There will be a visitation Sunday January 5, 2020 at the Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rocks Rd., Belleair Bluffs, FL., from 1-3 PM. Service will begin at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to s, America or Morton Plant Mease Foundation.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020