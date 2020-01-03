Services
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
(727) 584-7671
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Franklin Schmidt Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Franklin Schmidt Sr. Obituary
Wayne Franklin Schmidt, Sr.

Largo, FL - 88 of Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Wayne grew up in Millville, New Jersey and served in the Marine Corps from 1948 to 1952. After moving to the Tampa Bay area in late 1974, he established what is now known as Suncoast Chrysler Jeep Dodge. Since first opening its doors on January 2, 1975, the dealership has become a local institution overseen by three generations of the Schmidt family. Wayne's 65-year career in the automotive field was highlighted by an impressive series of accolades and accomplishments. He was twice honored with the Walter P. Chrysler Award recognizing the top Chrysler dealer in the United States. He was also nominated for "Time" magazine's Dealer of the Year. A former president of both the St. Petersburg Automotive Dealers Association and the Southeast Chrysler dealers' advertising association, Wayne served on Chrysler's Executive Committee. He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 65 years, and their four children: Philip Schmidt (Jean) of Seminole, FL; Wayne Schmidt Jr.(Marisa) of Seminole, FL; Elizabeth Schmidt of Seminole, FL; and Tom Schmidt of Raleigh, NC. He had two sisters: Patricia Ferus of Millville, NJ and Nancy Feltes who is predeceased. Wayne is also survived by seven grandchildren -- Alicia, Wayne III "Trey" (Lori), Caitlin, Ian, Josh, Savannah and Lily -- and three great grandchildren -- Wayne IV "Drew", Asher and Eliannah. There will be a visitation Sunday January 5, 2020 at the Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rocks Rd., Belleair Bluffs, FL., from 1-3 PM. Service will begin at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to s, America or Morton Plant Mease Foundation.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -